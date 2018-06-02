NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Cozart, says someone shot at him early Saturday morning outside the W Hotel in Midtown.

Police would not confirm whether Cozart was involved, but did say they responded to a report of shots fired around 4:40 a.m. outside the building on Broadway near West 47th Street.

Two men said they were standing in front of the hotel when they heard a single gunshot. No one was hurt.

Police said they were searching for two black men who ran away from the scene.