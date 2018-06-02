NEW YORK (CBSNework) – In the wake of several deadly school shootings in 2018 – including 10 killed at Santa Fe High School in Texas, three students killed in Maryland, and 17 people killed in Parkland, Florida – gun violence protesters took to New York’s streets Saturday calling for change.

CBS2’s Dave Carlin share a look at the scene where YouthOverGuns.com demonstrators gathered to march across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Saturday’s march began in Brooklyn, crossed over the Manhattan and ended with an anti-gun rally made up of several local gun violence prevention organizations meeting in Foley Square.