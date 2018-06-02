NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 10-year-old girl was thrown to the floor and kicked in the face – all for her cellphone, police say.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. on May 25 as the victim was entering her building near Holland Avenue and Pelham Parkway North in the Bronx.

Police said a man followed her into the vestibule, grabbed the girl’s phone and violently attacked her.

She had been using the iPhone 7+ to FaceTime with her mom at the time.

Police said the girl was in stable condition, but her glasses broke.

Anyone with any information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.