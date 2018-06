MOUNT HOPE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – At least two dozen horses are dead following a fire in Orange County.

The sheriff’s office said the blaze started around 3 a.m. Saturday at in Mount Hope.

A barn completely burnt down, killing at least 24 racehorses.

Authorities said lightning may have sparked the flames, but the cause is under investigation.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help.