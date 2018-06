NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a robbery suspect they say shot a man in the Bronx.

On Saturday, the NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Police say around 3:30 a.m. on May 27 the suspect pulled a gun on the victim in the parking lot of East 138th Street in Mott Haven.

Investigators say he then snatched a gold chain from the man’s neck and shot him in the thigh.

The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital.