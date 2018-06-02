EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A small plane has crashed off the coast of Long Island.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft went down around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, approximately two miles off the shore near Indian Wells Beach in Amagansett.

There was no word on how many people were on board.

East Hampton Police told CBS2 it was a group of family and friends that was flying out of East Hampton Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

