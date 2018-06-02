NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a fight over a dance in the Turtle Bay Bar led to five people being slashed with a knife, including one with a stab wound, sometime after midnight Saturday morning.

Sources tell CBS2’s Jenna Deangelis the incident began when a man tried to dance with a woman inside the bar, and after an escalation her boyfriend who was with her ended up getting stabbed by the suspect.

Video shows the bar at 2nd Avenue near East 52nd Street being evacuated.

Two suspects in the assault fled the scene and are being sought by police.

The five victims, believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s, were taken to Cornell Medical Center.

No weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police, who noted they had been called to this bar four times before, say they are looking at surveillance videos from around the area to gather more information.