NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Saturday, June 9, will be a very important day for brave young people fighting serious health problems when The Valerie Fund Walk kicks off at Verona Park in Essex County.

The non-profit group’s mission to help provide comprehensive health care for kids with cancer and rare blood disorders always gets a boost of support through the annual walk and 5k run.

The Valerie Fund’s Bunny Flanders and Olivia Morrison stopped by the CBS2 studio to talk about the organization and how it’s helping young people cope with the challenges of fighting serious diseases.

Founded more than 40 year ago, the fund memorializes the daughter of Ed and Sue Goldstein who lost their daughter Valerie to cancer when she was 9 years old. Today the group boasts treatment centers in New York, New Jersey and metro Philadelphia to treat 6,000 children every year.