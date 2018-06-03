NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tighter security is expected Sunday at the 54th annual Celebrate Israel Parade on the Upper East Side.

The parade steps off at 11 a.m. on 57th Street and will head north along Fifth Avenue to 74th Street.

There is no specific threat to the #CelebrateIsrael parade. It will be, like in the past, a safe environment for people. – NYPD Deputy Commissioner Miller #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/3UxZsdhOx1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 1, 2018

While police say there are no specific threats against the event, they aren’t taking any chances. Police say there will be more than 1,000 officers, bomb sniffing dogs, sharp-shooters on rooftops and radiation detection devices. Sanitation trucks filled with sand will also block streets to prevent vehicle attacks.

There are lots of events going on today including the #CelebrateIsrael Parade. If you plan to be in NYC, plan ahead with our traffic advisory: https://t.co/mthiJyQxTs pic.twitter.com/N3KEMV2G6Z — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 3, 2018

The parade marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel.