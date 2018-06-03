By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a difference a day makes! After yesterday’s high in the upper 80s, we won’t climb out of the 60s this afternoon. The humidity is gone and its a cool east wind to finish out the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower or two, but most of the day will be dry.

That changes tonight as a low passes offshore and brings another round of rain to the region. It likely holds off until after sunset for NYC, but turns steady overnight. The Monday AM commute will be soggy with periods of moderate to heavy rain.

By afternoon, the wet weather clears the east end. A few lingering showers leads to breaks of sunshine. Its another cool day with temps in the 60s.

The good news is a stretch of nice weather will move in for mid to late week with seasonable temps in the 70s. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!