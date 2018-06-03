Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a difference a day makes! After yesterday’s high in the upper 80s, we won’t climb out of the 60s this afternoon. The humidity is gone and its a cool east wind to finish out the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower or two, but most of the day will be dry.

md today highs1 6/3 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

That changes tonight as a low passes offshore and brings another round of rain to the region. It likely holds off until after sunset for NYC, but turns steady overnight. The Monday AM commute will be soggy with periods of moderate to heavy rain.

md futurecast rpm 6/3 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By afternoon, the wet weather clears the east end. A few lingering showers leads to breaks of sunshine. Its another cool day with temps in the 60s.

nu tu 7day auto4 6/3 CBS2 Sunday Afternoon Weather Headlines

The good news is a stretch of nice weather will move in for mid to late week with seasonable temps in the 70s. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch