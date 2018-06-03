By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s a cooler and cloudier start to the day compared to yesterday…and it’s gonna stay that way! Temps will only top off in the mid & upper 60s – we were near 90 in many spots yesterday!

Much of the day appears to be dry but a few showers are possible later this afternoon, especially in central & southern parts of our NJ locales. The real rain looks to hold off until around midnight.

Overnight into tomorrow morning looks like it could be a soaker, right in time for the morning drive…grab the umbrella as you head to work, and take it nice & slow! Monday looks like a damp & cool day with temps only in the low 60s…so an extra layer may be needed.

Have a great day and enjoy the rest of the weekend!