Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup1 6/3 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s a cooler and cloudier start to the day compared to yesterday…and it’s gonna stay that way! Temps will only top off in the mid & upper 60s – we were near 90 in many spots yesterday!

nu tu hour by hour 6/3 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Much of the day appears to be dry but a few showers are possible later this afternoon, especially in central & southern parts of our NJ locales. The real rain looks to hold off until around midnight.

nu tu 7day auto3 6/3 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Overnight into tomorrow morning looks like it could be a soaker, right in time for the morning drive…grab the umbrella as you head to work, and take it nice & slow! Monday looks like a damp & cool day with temps only in the low 60s…so an extra layer may be needed.

Have a great day and enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch