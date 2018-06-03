NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is presenting a new plan Sunday to diversify elite city high schools.

Admission to the eight academically rigorous schools, including Stuyvesant High School and the Bronx High School of Science, is governed by a single test that’s offered to eighth graders in the fall.

Starting in September of next year, the mayor plans to set aside 20 percent of seats for low-income students who just missed the test cutoff. De Blasio says he would like to eventually replace the test with a new admissions process.

Critics have long complained that the reliance on the test leads to a lack of diversity at the schools. About 10 percent of the students at the eight school are black or Hispanic, although black and Hispanic students make up two-thirds of the city’s public school population overall.

Many middle-class parents spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars on tutors to prepare their children for the test.

Overhauling the admissions process for the specialized high schools would require action by the state legislature.

