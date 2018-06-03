NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The annual Great Strides Walk is being held Sunday at the South Street Seaport to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

More than 1,000 people were expected to take part in the walk, which is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s signature and largest fundraising event.

“We’re making progress but there’s still a lot of work still to be done,” Kate Niehaus, president of the board of directors, told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

