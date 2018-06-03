Filed Under:Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Great Strides Walk, Local TV, Vanessa Murdock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The annual Great Strides Walk is being held Sunday at the South Street Seaport to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

More than 1,000 people were expected to take part in the walk, which is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s signature and largest fundraising event.

“We’re making progress but there’s still a lot of work still to be done,” Kate Niehaus, president of the board of directors, told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

Check out the videos below for more from Sunday’s event and for more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch