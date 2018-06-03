EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of a deadly small plane crash near East Hampton.

Two bodies had been recovered from the scene about a mile and a half south of East Hampton as of late Saturday evening. The victims were not immediately identified and two people remain missing.

“We are stricken by this loss,” said Capt. Kevin B. Reed of the Coast Guard. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of the two recovered individuals.”

The small plane had been carrying prominent East Hampton builder Bernard Krupinski, his wife Bonnie, their 22-year-old grandson William Maerov and Pilot Jon Dollard.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Piper PA31 aircraft went down around 3 p.m. Saturday. Severe thunderstorms were moving through the area at the time.

“It’s horrible,” one resident said. “It was a horrible storm. Also maybe that had something to do with it.”

“Sad,” said resident Victor Barrera. “It’s very sad. The storm was very strong.”

The Coast Guard and local police were assisted by crews from commercial fishing boats in searching for the victims.

