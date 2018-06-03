NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds woke up early this morning to race to the top of One World Trade Center for the Tunnel to Towers stair climb.

Now in its fourth year, the event honors fallen firefighter Stephen Siller, who ran through the Battery Tunnel with his gear to respond to the burning towers. It also honors fallen FDNY Capt. Billy Burke, who stayed behind to help civilians.

This year, honorary starters of the climb include family members of the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

