Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

There’s some sun out there now — a treat after yesterday’s dismal display — so enjoy it if you can. The only caveat is a few late day showers that will attempt to dance through our area, but mainly north and west.

Spotty evening showers will give way to clearing thereafter. So, overall, it’s a dry night, just keep a small umbrella handy for the first half.

Tomorrow’s nearly the opposite of today as we’ll start dry, then introduce showers into the afternoon. There even looks to be enough energy for a thunderstorm, so don’t be surprised if you hear some rumbles out there.

As for Wednesday, we should start to see breaks in the clouds again, though a stray shower isn’t entirely out of the question.

