WESTPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — There is a lot of outrage in Fairfield County after anti-Semitic remarks were allegedly heard in the stands during a high school lacrosse game last week.

Staples High School was playing visiting Fairfield Prep in a Class L state playoff game on May 30. Concerned parents told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Monday that people sitting in the stands on the Fairfield Prep side would sing “Jewish” songs whenever a player believed to be Jewish on the Staples squad had the ball or scored a goal.

There were also other alleged anti-Semitic remarks that were shouted as the game continued.

