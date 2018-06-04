NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Graffiti isn’t always a welcome art.

However, a sacred site in Lower Manhattan is embracing it with open arms.

At a the future home of 2 World Trade Center, a group of artists have been selected to turn the metal construction sheds into works of art.

Each piece is done by a different artist and holds its own special meaning, reported CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The artists DeAngelis spoke to said they feel honored to work in such a sacred space.

The project is a collaboration between Silverstein Properties, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and World Trade Galleries.

The site is bordered by Vesey, Church and Greenwich Streets as well as the Oculus transportation hub.

Each artist was paid a $2,000 honorarium and given $1,000 for paint.