Police: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot To Death In BronxPolice said the teen showed up at St. Barnabas Hospital just before 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound in her torso area.

Manhattan Doctor Sues Patient For $1 Million For Posting Negative Reviews OnlineThe defendant says she's already spent close to $20,000 fighting the suit which accuses her of defamation, libel, and causing emotional distress.

At Least 2 Critically Hurt In Flushing FireMore than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, which started around 2 a.m. Monday at a home on 41st Avenue in Flushing.

Mayor De Blasio Details Plan To Diversify New York City's Elite High SchoolsMayor Bill de Blasio is demanding that eight elite high schools scrap admissions tests so more minority students can get in.

Service Changes Coming To Several NJ TRANSIT Lines Starting MondayStarting Monday, service will be reduced on several NJ TRANSIT lines until next year to allow crews to install positive train control equipment on locomotives and cab cars.

Authorities: Monmouth County Man Beaten, Run Over In Racially-Motivated AttackJamil Hubbard, 25, of Sayerville, was charged with attempted murder and first-degree bias intimidation.

2 Dozen Horses Dead Following Barn Fire In Orange County, N.Y.Authorities said lightning may have sparked the flames, but the cause is under investigation.

Coast Guard Suspends Search For 2 Missing From Deadly Small Plane Crash Near East HamptonThe Coast Guard has suspended its search for a small plane that crashed near East Hampton, killing two and leaving two missing and presumed dead.

Staten Island Man At Odds With Delta Air Lines Following Pet Dog's DeathMichael Dellagrazie of Staten Island says he isn't satisfied with Delta Air Lines' response after his dog, Alejandro, was found dead during a layover in Detroit, while in the airline's care.

54th Annual Celebrate Israel Parade Steps Off On The Upper East SideWith tensions in the Middle East escalating in recent weeks, security was extra tight at Sunday's Israel Day Parade in Manhattan.