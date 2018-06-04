NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least two people are in critical condition after a fire breaks out at a home in Queens.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze, which started around 2 a.m. Monday at a home on 41st Avenue in Flushing. By the time firefighters arrived, they say the home was engulfed in flames.

“Units had a tough time fighting back the fire due to heavy debris clutter which filled basically the entire building,” said FDNY Deputy Chief Brendan McSweeney.

Fire officials say the home was vacant, but the two people who get out on their own were squatters who were inside when the fire broke out.

“The fire building is a vacant building, but I am told there were squatters who self evacuated prior to fire department units arriving on the scene and they were transported to the hospital by our EMS,” McSweeney said.

It about an hour and half to get the flames under control.

Those two squatters were badly burned and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. Nine firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.