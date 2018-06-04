LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) – A familiar face is joining the ladies of “The Talk” on CBS Monday.

CBS2 anchor Kristine Johnson is co-hosting today’s show with regular hosts Julie Chen, Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Actress Lucy Liu of the hit show “Elementary” and actor Don Diamont of “The Bold And The Beautiful” are guests on the show today.

The show was on hiatus last week when Roseanne Barr‘s controversial tweet prompted ABC to cancel her show. Monday represents Sara Gilbert’s first opportunity to discuss what happened.

“I’m sure Sara will likely say a few words about that,” Johnson said.

This Thursday, Chris Wragge will be a co-host on the show.