RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An important warning for drivers in New Jersey Monday.

The Motor Vehicles Commission has reported a major server outage.

Locations across the state can’t renew licenses or registrations, or process any transaction that requires a payment.

Officials say they’ve been working overnight and all morning to fix the computer problem.

Some systems are up and running, but the system that processes payments remained down.

