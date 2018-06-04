HAMILTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – You will soon be able to place a legal sports bet in New Jersey.

State lawmakers are working out the details, but the professional leagues which oppose the law want a cut of the profits.

On Monday, lawmakers decided the tax on a person placing a bet on pro sports at casinos and racetracks will be 9.75 percent, or 13 percent if you do it online.

It’s free with an illegal bookie. So what will bettors do?

“I remember way back, used to get a better deal with the bookies,” Milly, of Hamilton, told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Assemblyman Ralph Caputo says what the professional sports league is doing is hypocrisy by asking for a cut of the profit.

“They fought us for eight years, cost the state of New Jersey millions of dollars, and then the moxy of them to demand a fee,” Caputo said.

National sports leagues testifying in Trenton opposing leafs losing sport betting @CBSNewYork “will be as non transparent as illegal offshore sports betting” pic.twitter.com/s54KJa4Z8K — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) June 4, 2018

The panel made it clear there will not be what the leagues call an additional “Integrity Fee,” to offset costs of policing betting on their games.

“Part of my job is to protect the fans of baseball in this state. I need the tools to do that,” said Bryan Seeley of Major League Baseball.

NJ Assemblyman Caputo says there will be no integrity fee #sportsbetting back@and forth with @MLB spokesman @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/csoYmk4Hxs — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) June 4, 2018

“You guys are here to make money,” Caputo replied.

The spokesman for the NBA argued the fee is necessary to protect the integrity of the sport.

Al Leiter, former @MLB player expresses concerns with legalized sports betting @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/IJ1EhnGcPJ — Meg Baker (@megbakertv) June 4, 2018

“The business of sports betting is built on our products. our sports, our games, on fan interest we generate,” Dan Spillane said.

The Tourism, Gaming and Arts chair pointed out that sports betting has been legal in Nevada for years without integrity fees.

“They have nothing in Las Vegas. That’s the point. They’ve been operating since 1992: No integrity fee that’s locked into Las Vegas situations,” Caputo said.

Former New York Mets pitcher Al Leiter expressed his concerns, especially for minor league players, who he says could be compromised more easiler.

“Say you are playing for Trenton Thunder, been in the minors for six years. Big leagues are a pipe dream, and you have a couple of buddies who can bet on your game,” Leiter said.

He added they may not be incentivized to throw a whole game, but if bets can be placed on the type of pitch or other small aspect, some players might take that opportunity for extra cash.

The bill calls for the Division of Gaming Enforcement – they also run the casinos – to be responsible for licensing and regulating. The senate vote to pass the bill could happen by the end of the week.

Lawmakers say legalized sports betting will bring hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes, and spark a renaissance in Atlantic City, and at the state’s three racetracks.