ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — State auditors are reviewing safety plans for schools across New York state in an effort to ensure local districts are as prepared as possible for a school shooting.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the review on Monday.

The Democrat says auditors from his office will check to make sure schools are complying with a 2000 state law requiring them to create plans for violence prevention, student evacuations and emergency communication.

“My auditors are going to examine if the laws and programs New York has in place to keep our children safe in schools are being followed,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “We need to do everything we can to prevent senseless tragedies.”

The auditors are expected to begin their field work this month as the school year winds down.

School safety has emerged as a legislative issue too. Republicans have proposed increasing funding for armed school security officers, while Democrats have offered up several gun control measures.

