ROCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities are calling off the search for the 14-month-old son of a woman who was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.

Crews spent nearly two weeks looking for Owen Hidalgo-Calderon, who was last seen with his mother, Selena Hidalgo-Calderon on May 16. Her body was found in Sodus on May 23 and her boyfriend was arrested for allegedly burying it.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said they are suspending the search for the boy because investigators ran out of leads.

“We’ve been here for 12 days searching,” Virts said Sunday. “At this time, we have expended all current information and clues that we do have. We’re going to shut down the search at this time.”

The boyfriend, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes of Mexico, is charged with evidence tampering while the woman’s cause of death is under investigation.

Donoteo-Reyes also faces immigration charges. He’s due in federal court Monday on charges of possessing counterfeit documents and re-entering the country after being deported.

An AMBER Alert had been issued for the toddler last month, but was later canceled.

