NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Male, female, or X.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson rolled out a proposal Monday to add a third gender category to birth certificates, labeled as “X”. It will reflect a non-binary gender identity.

The proposal also make it so that transgender persons will no longer need a letter from a doctor or an affidavit by a licensed health care provider to change their gender marker.

“This proposal will allow transgender and gender non-conforming New Yorkers to live with the dignity and respect they deserve, and make our City fairer,” de Blasio said.

“You don’t need a doctor to tell you who you are and you shouldn’t need a doctor to change your birth certificate to reflect your true self,” said Speaker Corey Johnson. “This groundbreaking legislation will make New York birth certificates more inclusive for all and will send a powerful signal to the world that New York City government works for everyone. Now more than ever, it’s important for us as elected officials to show our constituents that we see them, we have their backs, and we respect them for who they are.”

“What could be a more basic human right than allowing transgender New Yorkers to state their gender identity on a birth certificate?” said first lady Chirlane McCray.

“We know that being able to live your authentic gender and gender expression is critical to physical and mental health,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett. “Now more than ever, we must ensure that all people can live their best and healthiest lives.”

The city’s Board of Health will consider the proposals Tuesday. If the Board approves, a hearing will be held in July and a vote will take place in September.

In 2016, New York City began issuing an “intersex” designation on birth certificates. The proposal will replace intersex with “X.”