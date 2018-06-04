NEW YORK (CBS SPORTS) — A common criticism of ESPN’s baseball coverage holds that the network focuses too much and too often on the New York Yankees. In at least one case, the Yankees seem to agree — and they might take action to change ESPN’s plans.

As it stands, ESPN wants to broadcast the Yankees game against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 8 as part of the network’s “Sunday Night Baseball” flagship — in part to boost ratings for their lead-in programming, the All-Star Game selection show.

The Yankees, however, want no part of that arrangement, as they must fly to Baltimore and play a doubleheader the next day. The two sides, as well as the league and the union are negotiating to reach a compromise. But, if one isn’t found, the Yankees could well boycott ESPN’s personnel, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post:

ESPN often asks for TV interviews with players prior to the game and special access. The Yankees would just say no to all requests, a source said, if the July 8 game remains on the “Sunday Night” schedule.

As Marchand notes, boycotting ESPN would require manager Aaron Boone to give the cold shoulder to his old coworkers. It would also mean shunning Alex Rodriguez, who, in addition to serving as an analyst on “Sunday Night Baseball” is an adviser for the Yankees.

It makes sense for all parties involved to reach an agreement, leading ESPN to finding a new game. But if that doesn’t happen, there’s a real chance the broadcast will have to go on without the Yankees’ cooperation.