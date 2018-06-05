BREAKING: Sources Say Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Her Manhattan Apartment In Apparent Suicide
Filed Under:Forecast, Weather

By Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It looks like we’ll see some hit and miss showers this afternoon. And there’s just enough energy out there for a couple storms, so don’t be surprised if you encounter some gusty winds or small hail. As for temps, they’ll be running a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the 70s.

Any early evening showers/t-storms will push south and east of our area. As for the remainder of the night, expect partial clearing with temps falling into the 50s.

Tomorrow will feature a mix of clouds and sun with perhaps a stray shower. It will be on the mild side, too, with highs in the low 70s.

And as of now, Thursday looks like a decent day with sunshine and highs in the low 70s or so.

