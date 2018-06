NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Surveillance video on Tuesday captured a man running away from the NYPD in handcuffs after escaping their custody in the Bronx.

Officers recaptured the man at a nearby building a short while later.

Police say the man ran away from them shortly after his arrest near the corner of East 135th Street and Brown Place in the Mott Haven section.

It wasn’t immediately known why the man was arrested the first time.