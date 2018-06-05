NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a 73-year-old woman early Tuesday in the Bronx.

The woman was walking along Reservoir Avenue toward West 195th Street when the man approached her from behind, police said.

Police said he pushed her to the ground, put his hand over her mouth and sexually assaulted her.

The victim screamed for help, and the suspect took off in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.