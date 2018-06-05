NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Starting this fall, New York City daycare centers will be required to have devices like the EpiPen on hand in case a child has a severe allergic reaction.

The New York City Health Department approved a rule that said city-regulated childcare sites must have two auto-injectors available and have at least one staff member who is trained to recognize the symptoms of an allergic reaction.

Last November, three-year-old Elijah Silvera died after an allergic reaction at his preschool in Harlem.

His family says he was given a cheese sandwich, even though the school knew he was allergic to dairy products.