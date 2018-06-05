FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The community in Fair Lawn, New Jersey says a police crossing guard has been more than just an extra set of eyes.

He’s a friend who adds security to kids’ lives every school day, and he will be missed when he retires at the end of the school year.

At his corner, everyone knows and loves Officer Lou Failla. And without a doubt, he loves them back.

He’s been helping students at Warren Point Elementary School cross Broadway for nearly 14 years – about 150 kids a day. But after 25 years on the Fair Lawn police force, it’s retirement time.

“We planted the seed and we’ve shown the children… that the police are your friends,” Officer Failla said.

He said, at first, it wasn’t an easy task. He’s the borough only crossing guard police officer.

“People were a little bit hesitant about seeing the policeman outside. And once we all started to really get together and cross every day and got to know one another, it’s become such a bond,” he said.

“They get to know the officer as a person, not just as a man with a badge and a gun,” said Chief Glen Cauwels.

Between helping kids cross the busy thoroughfare in the morning and afternoon, visiting them in school became part of his daily routine – making students feel even more safe, since they have no school resource officer.

“Having an officer there as a safety net is definitely a huge security feature for us,” Principal Nancy Schwindt said.

The kids will surely miss him.

“He always keeps people safe and he’s nice to everyone,” said fourth grader Sophia Gugliotta.

“I’m so sad that he’s retiring but I’m very proud of him,” fourth grader Joshua Peisach said.

“He obviously cares about us a lot,” said fourth grader Gregory Cooper.

“He’s a part of the school community,” mother Lisa Caraballo said.

“They know to look for him if there is trouble,” said mother Kristen Gugliotta.

Officer Failla plans on dropping by the school, the same way older students have visited him.

“They’re taller than me now… It’s a lot of fun to watch what we did,” he said.

Of course, he wants to check up on whomever is replacing him.