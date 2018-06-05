NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Harvey Weinstein is set to be arraigned Tuesday on rape and criminal sex act charges.

The hearing in Manhattan comes after a grand jury indicted the former movie mogul last week on charges involving two women.

The first allegedly happened in 2004 at the old Weinstein company offices on Greenwich Street. Actress Lucia Evans says Weinstein forced her perform a sex act.

The second allegedly occurred in 2013 at the Double Tree Hotel in Midtown. Prosecutors say Weinstein held an unnamed woman in a room against her will and raped her.

Prosecutors outlined the charges after Weinstein’s arrest last month.

“This defendant used his position, money and power to lure young women into situations where he was able to violate them sexually,” said Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi.

Dozens more women have accused him of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to assault.

The 66-year-old Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex. His lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, has challenged the credibility of his alleged victims and says his client is confident he is going to clear his name.

“Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that any sexual activity that he engaged in was consensual,” he said.

Brafman called the rape allegation “absurd,” saying that the accuser and Weinstein had a decadelong, consensual sexual relationship that continued after the alleged 2013 attack.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has said it was predictable that Weinstein’s camp would attack the integrity of the women and of the legal system.

Weinstein is out on $1 million bail. He was also ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and surrender his passport and is only allowed to travel within New York and Connecticut.

