BREAKING: Sources Say Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Her Manhattan Apartment In Apparent Suicide
Filed Under:Kate Spade, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment following an apparent suicide, sources tell CBS2.

Spade, 55, was found by her housekeeper at 10:20 a.m. at her home at 850 Park Avenue.

She left a note, sources said.

Just last year, Coach bought the Kate Spade company in a $2.4 billion deal.

gettyimages 470840220 Sources: Designer Kate Spade Found Dead In Manhattan Apartment In Apparent Suicide

A Kate Spade bag at the Cocktail Kate Spade New York at BHV Store on April 23, 2015 in Paris, France. (credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Kate Spade New York)

Her handbags created a huge sensation in the fashion industry in the 1990s, and her company Kate Spade New York had over 140 retails shops across the country and 175 internationally.

Spade was born Katherine Brosnahan in Kansas City in 1962. She went to Arizona State University where she met Andy Spade, who she eventually went into business with, forming the company Kate Spade New York in the early 1990s. Brosnahan and Spade started the company after she worked at the magazine Mademoiselle.

The company eventually grew into a global lifestyle brand.

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch