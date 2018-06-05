NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her Manhattan apartment following an apparent suicide, sources tell CBS2.

Spade, 55, was found by her housekeeper at 10:20 a.m. at her home at 850 Park Avenue.

She left a note, sources said.

Just last year, Coach bought the Kate Spade company in a $2.4 billion deal.

Her handbags created a huge sensation in the fashion industry in the 1990s, and her company Kate Spade New York had over 140 retails shops across the country and 175 internationally.

Spade was born Katherine Brosnahan in Kansas City in 1962. She went to Arizona State University where she met Andy Spade, who she eventually went into business with, forming the company Kate Spade New York in the early 1990s. Brosnahan and Spade started the company after she worked at the magazine Mademoiselle.

The company eventually grew into a global lifestyle brand.

