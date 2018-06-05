ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Miss America pageant says it is dropping the swimsuit competition in favor of an interactive session between judges and contestants.

The group announced Tuesday it is eliminating the swimsuit competition and making changes to its evening wear section, no longer requiring contestants to wear gowns.

We're changing out of our swimsuits and into a whole new era #byebyebikini #MissAmerica2019 pic.twitter.com/pgyHotpoYz — Miss America Org (@MissAmericaOrg) June 5, 2018

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who leads the group’s board of trustees, says it will no longer judge women on their appearance. Rather, she says, it’s what comes out of their mouths that counts.

“We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment” Carlson said in a statement on the organization’s website. “We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues. Miss America is proud to evolve as an organization and join this empowerment movement.”

The organization says the contestants will highlight their achievements and goals in life and how they’ll use their talents, passion and ambition to perform the job of Miss America.

The changes will take effect with this year’s broadcast on Sept. 9 from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

