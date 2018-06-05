TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Polls have opened in New Jersey, where Democratic and Republican voters will decide Senate and U.S. House races.

Incumbent Democrat Bob Menendez is seeking his party’s nod for another term. Bob Hugin, a well-funded former pharmaceutical executive, is among those seeking the Republican nomination to face Menendez.

Both face opposition, but are the front-runners in their races, CBS2 reported.

On the House side, Democratic incumbents have challengers in three races, while Republican Leonard Lance is the only member of the GOP with a challenger.

Two Republican incumbents are retiring from Congress.

Polls will close at 8 p.m.

