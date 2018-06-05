NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There will be tight security at New Rochelle High School Tuesday following a series of alleged threats.

When students arrive at school, just two entrances will be open and there will also be bag searches.

The superintendent of schools sent a letter to parents Monday night saying the increased safety measures are being put in place after three different alleged threats, including one that targets the school on Tuesday.

Monday night, police were at the 3,500-student school performing safety sweeps after police investigated the three perceived threats.

On May 23, the superintend said graffiti was found in a school bathroom that read “we are gonna shoot up the school June 5 18.” Police have still not found the person behind that message.

The on June 1, a similar message was found in a bathroom stall. The superintendent said police identified the student, who called it a hoax and the school is taking disciplinary action against the student.

On June 3, parents reported a social media post telling students not to go to school. Police tracked down that student, who says they weren’t making a threat but instead were referencing the bathroom graffiti, officials said.

There have been other incidents of violence in and around the school this year, including three separate stabbing incidents in January alone. In one of those incidents, one student died.