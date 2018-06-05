NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If someone told you back in April that Jonathan Holder would have a roster spot on June 5, and Tommy Kahnle wouldn’t, you would probably have laughed out loud.

Well, keep a straight face because it’s reality.

The Yankees sent a message to their entire bullpen on Monday by sending the struggling Kahnle down to Triple-A Scanton/Wilkes Barre to make room for right-hander Adam Warren, who had missed the previous six weeks due to a strained back. Holder, who was once the man in the ‘pen, has turned himself into a trusted arm with a string of solid outings.

Kahnle has pitched just nine innings this season due to shoulder tendinitis, which landed him on the disabled list from April 12 until May 25. Since returning, the 28-year-old right-hander has allowed four runs — two earned — in 1 2/3 innings spanning two appearances. Questions about his health persist.

“We believe he is (healthy),” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said following the 4-2 loss in Detroit on Monday night in the second game of a doubleheader. “We check in all the time. He says he is.”

When on his game, Kahnle is a hard-throwing strikeout artist who can be a lot more than just a situational reliever. In 69 total appearances last season, including the final 32 with the Yankees following the deadline trade that brought him, along with reliever David Robertson and slugger Todd Frazier, to the Bronx, Kahnle had 96 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings, along with a combined 2.59 ERA.

Boone said he doesn’t know how long Kahnle will stay in the minors.

“I didn’t feel like I was getting to use him in the role he probably should be in right now,’’ Boone said. “He hadn’t pitched in a while. Tommy, when he’s right, is very good. We need to get him into a proper rhythm where he’s throwing the ball well and get him back here.”

Holder hasn’t given up an earned run since allowing three in back-to-back appearances on April 3 and 6, tossing 17 innings over his last 15 appearances. He did allow two inherited runners to score during the Yankees’ 7-4 win in Monday’s opener.

With the assumption being the high-powered Yankees (38-18) will be in the market for at least one front-end starter prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, their strength remains their bullpen. Kahnle figured to be a big part of it in 2018, but unless there’s an injury or someone’s game goes to pieces, he might remain on the outside looking in for some time.

The Yankees open a quick two-game series in Toronto, before traveling to Citi Field on Friday for a weekend series against the Mets.