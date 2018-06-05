YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York State Police are searching for a driver seen right before a deadly motorcycle crash.

Friends of the victim are heartbroken and hoping for answers.

At Untouchables Barbershop in Yonkers, there’s an unoccupied station and empty feeling after the death of 27-year-old barber Scott Vincent McMahon, known as Scotty V.

“I was shocked, you know. It was heartbreaking to me,” customer Jeremy Hernandez told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

“We’ll turn, like to say something to him, and reality hits – he’s not here anymore,” shop owner Johnny Vaque said.

It’s a terrible loss for Vaque, who hired McMahon 10 years ago.

On April 28, near exit 8 on the Taconic State Parkway, McMahon was killed when his motorcycle smashed into the median. A witness told state police a driver in an older sedan caused the wreck.

“A light blue vehicle taunting him to either race or try to make him fall,” said Vaque. “The one and only witness said it wasn’t an accident. So I don’t want to call it an accident.”

State police said the other vehicle fled the scene. More than a month later, investigators still need the public’s help to locate the driver.

“Knowing that this car is still out there, not knowing who it is, it’s hard to believe this,” customer Michael Pullano said.

To the other barbers, McMahon was like family, and many customers considered him a friend. They’ve made wristbands to remember how their pal lived – even as they hope for answers about how he died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.