WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll be honoring America at the White House on Tuesday after he canceled a scheduled event with Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

“We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M.,” the president tweeted Tuesday morning. “The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms!”

We will proudly be playing the National Anthem and other wonderful music celebrating our Country today at 3 P.M., The White House, with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus. Honoring America! NFL, no escaping to Locker Rooms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Trump announced Monday that he had called off the Eagles’ visit, citing the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the national anthem.

The NFL recently announced a new policy requiring players to stand for the anthem if they’re on the field before a game or otherwise remain in the locker room.

The president Monday also noted that many of the Eagles weren’t planning to attend Tuesday’s ceremony.

The Eagles sought to downplay the controversy, issuing a tweet saying they were grateful for all the support and were getting ready for next season.

Last year, the White House canceled a visit by the NBA champion Golden State Warriors after some star players said they wouldn’t be going.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)