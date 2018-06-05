WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is new information stemming from the violent arrest of a woman on a Jersey Shore beach over Memorial Day weekend.

The Cape May County prosecutor announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the Wildwood police officers involved in the altercation with 20-year-old Emily Weinman.

Cellphone video shows one of the officers repeatedly punching Weinman in the head while restraining her. Police said Weinman hit an officer first.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said the cellphone video and body cam video showed the officers’ actions did not warrant criminal charges.

“As a county prosecutor, I recognize that the video footage has raised a lot of questions regarding the officers’ actions,” Sutherland said. “A decision such as this is not based on emotion; it is based upon applying the proper laws, policies and directives that govern law enforcement. Members of the public should understand that no matter what your opinion is regarding the subject event, it is not based on a full review of the evidence.”

Weinman was initially confronted by police about underage drinking, but things got heated quickly after officers pinned her to the ground, one punching her in the head in front of a shocked crowd.

“You’re not allowed to hit and choke me like that!” Weinman is heard saying on video.

Weinman’s attorney said he plans to fight the charges against his client in court. There are: aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.