By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

We’re calling it a “balmy blend” this afternoon with moments of clouds and sun. There’s even a chance of a sprinkle here and there, but the better part of the day should stay dry. Expect temps to climb to around 70° — about 5° cooler than yesterday.

Some clouds will remain in the mix tonight, but it stays dry. Even some patchy fog isn’t out of the question, but the better part of the night will remain uneventful.

High pressure will get a slightly better grip on the area tomorrow. That said, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with even a gentle breeze filling in from the south.

Into Friday, we’re still looking at a mostly sunny day, but it will be even warmer — going for the low 80s!