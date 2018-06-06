By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

It’s a cooler day thanks to a northerly wind that is actually lowering temps all the way down into the 40s for parts of our area.

Monticello will begin around 40 degrees….woof! NYC start off around 55-58° and we get up to a high temp of about 70°.

Expect cooler and cloudier conditions east of NYC. Long Island should stay in the 60s. We can also expect a few showers due to the backdoor cold front.

The good news is the front leave the area quickly and by Thursday, fantastic, comfortable weather returns.

– G