By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

It’s a cooler day thanks to a northerly wind that is actually lowering temps all the way down into the 40s for parts of our area.

Monticello will begin around 40 degrees….woof! NYC start off around 55-58° and we get up to a high temp of about 70°.

CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Expect cooler and cloudier conditions east of NYC. Long Island should stay in the 60s. We can also expect a few showers due to the backdoor cold front.

CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

The good news is the front leave the area quickly and by Thursday, fantastic, comfortable weather returns.

– G

