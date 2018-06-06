NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search was on Wednesday for a pair of suspects in a violent home invasion robbery in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the suspects pretended to be police officers after grabbing a 58-year-old man off the street in Brownsville and forcing him into a gray van, where the victim was tied up.

Police say they drove to the victim’s home and stole $7,000 in cash along with sneakers and two cell phones.

A 20-year-old man inside was hit in the head with a gun, while a 14-year-old boy who was also inside wasn’t hurt.

One of the suspects is described as a black man with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.