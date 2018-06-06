Filed Under:Brooklyn, Brownsville, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search was on Wednesday for a pair of suspects in a violent home invasion robbery in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the suspects pretended to be police officers after grabbing a 58-year-old man off the street in Brownsville and forcing him into a gray van, where the victim was tied up.

Police say they drove to the victim’s home and stole $7,000 in cash along with sneakers and two cell phones.

A 20-year-old man inside was hit in the head with a gun, while a 14-year-old boy who was also inside wasn’t hurt.

One of the suspects is described as a black man with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch