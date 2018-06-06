NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Bruce Springsteen is joining the star-studded Tony Awards this Sunday.

The Boss is expected to perform at Radio City Music Hall and receive a special Tony for his ongoing show “Springsteen on Broadway.”

Springsteen joins the list of stars presenting or performing at the show, including Robert De Niro, Kerry Washington, Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, John Leguizamo, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Patti LuPone, Katharine McPhee, Tina Fey, Billy Joel, Matthew Morrison, Kelli O’Hara, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host the three-hour show that kicks off at 8 p.m. Sunday on CBS2.

