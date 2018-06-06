LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police believe a 9-year-old boy accused of playing with a loaded gun on a school bus Tuesday in New Jersey brought the weapon to school on a regular basis, according to the school superintendent.

Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by CBS2, shows the child on board the bus that was bound for the Oak Street School in Lakewood. Police said the 9-year-old, along with a 10-year-old, emptied a small satchel that appeared to have bullets.

Next, they appeared to be loading a magazine. The boys then passed the bullet holder back and forth before removing the gun from the backpack.

Finally, they loaded the weapon and slid it back inside the backpack.

“It’s absolutely alarming to us. We’re still in the process of investigating how this got into the hands of a 9-year-old,” said Lakewood Police Lt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

The student was stopped as he walked into school. Both boys have been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Police credited a classmate for reporting the gun.

The school superintendent is now asking the district to purchase metal detectors.