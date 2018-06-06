SELDEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An intense search is underway for a missing Long Island boy and his father.

They were last seen at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the father’s condo in Coram, when 2-year-old Jovani Ligurgo was dropped off by his mother.

That condo went up in flames Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters received a call around 3:30 p.m. to the home on Bretton Woods Drive where the father, 43-year-old John Ligurgo, lives. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Police were contacted by Jovani’s mother, who lives in Smithtown, at around 4 p.m. when Jovani was not returned to her.

The fire is now being considered suspicious.

Police now believe the father may have fled the state with his son. Toll booth cameras captured the black Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York license plate GAV4699 crossing the George Washington Bridge from New York to New Jersey. Police believe the father may be in possession of a hunting rifle.

Family members told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge that the boy’s parents were involved in a custody battle.

Anyone who spots the jeep or has any information is asked to call 911 or contact Suffolk County Police at (631) 854-8652.