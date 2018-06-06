NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A mother son are dead after a fire tore through a six-story apartment building in Flatbush Wednesday.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on East 22nd Street between Ditmas and Newkirk Avenues.

The 59-year-old mother died at the scene. Her 36-year-old son died at Kings County Hospital.

The fire was contained to just one apartment.

Firefighters say it took a while to put out the flames because of the all of the clutter in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is unknown.