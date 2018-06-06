Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, New Jersey State Police

KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A traffic stop in New Jersey turned into an incredible reunion last week.

State Police Trooper Michael Patterson pulled Matthew Bailly over in Kingwood Township for a minor motor vehicle violation.

Patterson soon found out Michael Bailly was a retired cop from Piscataway, where Patterson grew up. 

As the men talked, Bailly told the young trooper he had delivered a baby there 27-years-ago. He named the street, described the house, and said the baby’s name was Michael.

Patterson then extended his hand, said “I’m Michael Patterson, thanks for delivering me.”

Needless to say, Patterson did not wind up giving Bailly a ticket.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch