KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A traffic stop in New Jersey turned into an incredible reunion last week.

State Police Trooper Michael Patterson pulled Matthew Bailly over in Kingwood Township for a minor motor vehicle violation.

Patterson soon found out Michael Bailly was a retired cop from Piscataway, where Patterson grew up.

As the men talked, Bailly told the young trooper he had delivered a baby there 27-years-ago. He named the street, described the house, and said the baby’s name was Michael.

Patterson then extended his hand, said “I’m Michael Patterson, thanks for delivering me.”

Needless to say, Patterson did not wind up giving Bailly a ticket.