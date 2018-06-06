NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – ‘For Sale’ signs will soon be a thing of the past on homes in New Canaan, Connecticut.

A six-month trial ban starts July 1, meaning those signs you see in front of houses will have to be taken down.

The New Canaan Board of Realtors voted in favor of the ban, saying prospective home buyers aren’t driving around town anymore. Instead, they’re shopping online.

The board said the signs take away from the beauty of New Canaan and the rest of Connecticut.

Greenwich already has a similar ban in place.

The board said this may be a nationwide trend.

Some, however, say the signs should stay.